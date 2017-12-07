EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:24, 07 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin nominated for four The Best WBC-2017 titles

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) started a vote The Very Best of 2017 in the categories of: champion of the year, fight of the year, knockout of the year, exemplary champion, revelation of the year, prospect of the year, comeback of the year and revelation of the year, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is nominated for the Boxer of the Year and Exemplary Champion titles, and his bout with Canelo - for the Fight of the Year and the Event of the Year.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!