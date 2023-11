ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has commented on the results of James DeGale vs. Badou Jack fight in his Twitter, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

IBF super middleweight champ James DeGale knocked out WBC champion Jack in the 12th round at Barclays Center.



"I don't agree with the score. Not good. @BadouJack you won this fight," Golovkin tweeted.