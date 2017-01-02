EN
    11:40, 02 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin not in Boxing Kingdom Top 5 of best P4P

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxing Kingdom a Voted #1 Boxing Account Across Social Media for 2016 has published its ranking of the best pound-for-pound (regardless of weight class) fighters on Twitter, kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Boxing Kingdom's Top five are:
    Roman Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs),
    Manny Pacquiao (06/02/59, 38 KOs),
    Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs)
    Sergey Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs),
    Terence Crawford (31-0, 20 KOs).

    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KO's) is only sixth.
    The ranking also includes Saul Alvarez (01/01/48, 34 KOs), Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5 KOs), Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), Timothy Bradley Jr. (01/02/33, 13 KO's) and Paul Smith, Jr. (38-6, 22 KOs).

     

