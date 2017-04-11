EN
    08:56, 11 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin not to fight vs. Saunders

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin is not going to hold a unification fight against WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, Sports.kz reports citing Yahoo! Sports.

    GGG’s team is preparing now for the fight vs. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

    Golovkin’s promoter Tom Loeffler continues the talks with the Mexican boxer, but he refused to comment on the situation to Chris Mannix.

    The Golovkin vs. Saunders fight was preliminarily scheduled for June. Astana was named the most apparent city for hosting the fight.

     

