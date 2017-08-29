EN
    14:16, 29 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin: Our fight with Canelo is the first step to history of boxing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After an open workout in Las Vegas, Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) told journalists about the place of his upcoming fight with Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) in the history of boxing, Sports.kz reports.

    "This is a big fight not only for me and Canelo but for the boxing and sport. There were a lot of great boxers, many great fights - including in Mexico. Our fight is the first step to the history of boxing, we will bring boxing back to its position. Don't miss it's going to be a real fight!" he said.

    The showdown between WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) is scheduled for September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

     

