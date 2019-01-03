Golovkin parts ways with promoter Tom Loeffler, says ESPN's Rafael

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dan Rafael, a high-profile journalist and commentator at ESPN television channel, announced on Twitter that Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin has ceased cooperating with promoter Tom Loeffler, Sports.kz reports.

One of the users told Rafael said that he "thought GGG was supposed to pick his television contract before the end of the year. What happened?"



"He obviously didn't. And that was Loeffler saying he would and he is not with him anymore," the commentator answered.

It should be recalled that in December 2018, the Los Angeles Times' journalist Lance Pugmire also said that Gennady could leave Loeffler.