TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:57, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin plans to have autograph signing session in Las Vegas prior to Cotto-Alvarez

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO, IBF and WBC (Interim) champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin will have an autograph signing session in Las Vegas prior to the Cotto-Alvarez fight, Vesti.kz informs.

    The session will be held on November 20.

    "VEGAS: Come meet me and get my autograph this Friday 11/20. See you there!" G. Golovkin wrote on Twitter.

    As earlier reported, GGG plans to attend the fight between Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez in Las Vegas on November 21.

