Golovkin plans to open Youth Sport Academy in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer Gennady Golovkin plans to open the Youth Sports Academy in Kazakhstan, he told it at the press conference in Astana today.

"I would like to open the Academy of professional boxing. I do not want all this showing off saying that I'd like to be a role model for the youth. But I want our people in Kazakhstan to be healthy," G. Golovkin noted.

However, the boxer did not specify where and when he would like to open the academy.

Besides, he refuted the information about a tourist complex being built by his team in Karaganda region. "I do not know who is keeping life in this theory. This is not true. This is not a tourist complex," the champion added.







