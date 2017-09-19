Golovkin promoter says GGG may fight Cotto in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Tom Loeffler, Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) wants to fight in December to defend his IBF/IBO/WBA/WBC middleweight titles instead of waiting for a rematch against Canelo next year.

One of the possible options for the Kazakh boxer is Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs) who earlier claimed he was interested in facing the winner of GGG-Canelo bout.

The fight, according to the managing director of K2 Promotions, may take place on December 2 or 9.

"That's another question if Cotto will fight Gennady," Loeffler told BoxingScene.com. "But Cotto said he wanted to fight the winner. I don't know what he'll do, but if Canelo's not gonna fight until May, then it would seem like he'll wanna fight Triple-G."

"We'll sit down this week, but Gennady would like to fight in December," Loeffler said

Earlier Cotto said he was retiring after December and is looking for a big fight.