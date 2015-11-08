Golovkin ranked 2nd by ESPN in P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani undefeated WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is ranked 2nd in the ESPN's P4P rankings, GGG's VKontakte page says.

Golovkin was surpassed only by Venezuelan Roman Gonzales who topped the rankings. Filipino Manny Pacquiao rounds out the top three. 4. Guillermo Rigondeaux 5. Andre Ward 6. Sergey Kovalenko 7. Timothy Bradley Jr. 8. Wladimir Klitschko 9. Miguel Cotto 10. Canelo Alvarez.