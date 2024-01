ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) said he is ready for a rematch with Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

"I'm ready. Talk to Golden Boy and Canelo. I am a world champion, and I am more than ready," Golovkin told Box Azteca.

It is expected that the rematch will take place on May 5.

The first fight on September 16 in Las Vegas ended in a controversial draw.