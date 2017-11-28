EN
    17:23, 28 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin ready for rematch with Canelo in Mexico City

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, who holds IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBC middleweight titles, announced his readiness to have a rematch with Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez in the home country of the opponent, according to Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh boxer says he would not mind fighting at Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The stadium can accommodate 87,000 fans.

    "Actually, it seems like a great idea. I would absolutely love to fight at Estadio Azteca, I feel ready. If Canelo wants, of course, I'm ready, we should ask him," ESPN quoted Golovkin as saying.

    Recall that the first fight between GGG and Canelo that took place in September this year in Las Vegas ended in a split draw.

     

