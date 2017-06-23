EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:59, 23 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin ready for rematch with Canelo

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) doesn't rule out the possibility of a rematch with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    During the press tour in New York Golovkin was asked about the possible rematch with Canelo.

    The Kazakhstani boxer said he is ready and believes that it is possible.

    Golovkin vs Alvarez fight is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on September 16. It should be noted that as a side A in the negotiations only Canelo can claim a rematch with Golovkin.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!