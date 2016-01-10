Golovkin ready to fight Saunders in Great Britain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of IBF, IBO and WBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler confirmed readiness of G. Golovkin to fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in his homeland, Great Britain, Sports.kz informs.

"It depends on how the deal can be structured. Gennady, out of all he world champions, he's the only one who doesn't care who he fights or where he fights. We wanted to bring the true definition of a world champion back. Whether he fought in Panama, whether he fought in the Ukraine, when he fought in Monte Carlo, he fought in Germany before, obviously in New York and L.A., he doesn't care where he fights. The hardest part is not necessarily the location of the fight but getting people to agree to get in the ring with him," BoxingScene.com cites T. Loeffler.