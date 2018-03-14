Golovkin receives WBN Fighter of the Year 2017 award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin was presented with his fourth World Boxing News Fighter of the Year Award after he was voted the best over the holiday period, WBN reports.

The 35-year-old Kazakh, who is currently preparing for his rematch with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez received the new trophy from his promoter Tom Loeffler and trainer Abel Sanchez.

"Golovkin enjoyed another stellar year to pick up the only WBN Award voted for by the fans, adding to previous successes in 2013, 2014 and 2015," the article reads.