EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:20, 02 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin remains 2nd in ESPN’s P4P ranking

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM ESPN.com has published an updated pound-for-pound (regardless of weight class) rating of the world's best boxers, Sports.kz. informs

    Roman Gonzalez maintained the top spot. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is second and Andre Ward climbed one position up becoming number three and displacing Sergei Kovalev.

    Full ESPN’s TOP-10:

    1. Roman Gonzalez

    2. Gennady Golovkin

    3. Andre Ward

    4. Sergey Kovalev

    5. Vasyl Lomachenko

    6. Terence Crawford

    7. Manny Pacquiao

    8. Saul Alvarez

    9. Guillermo Rigondeaux

    10. Keith Thurman.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!