Golovkin remains 2nd in ESPN’s P4P ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ESPN.com has published an updated pound-for-pound (regardless of weight class) rating of the world's best boxers, Sports.kz. informs

Roman Gonzalez maintained the top spot. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is second and Andre Ward climbed one position up becoming number three and displacing Sergei Kovalev.

Full ESPN’s TOP-10:

1. Roman Gonzalez

2. Gennady Golovkin

3. Andre Ward

4. Sergey Kovalev

5. Vasyl Lomachenko

6. Terence Crawford

7. Manny Pacquiao

8. Saul Alvarez

9. Guillermo Rigondeaux

10. Keith Thurman.