Golovkin remains 4th in The Ring's P4P rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ring magazine has published a list of best fighters regardless of weight category (P4P) as of January 3, 2017 on its website, Sports.kz reports.

Top 10 has not changed compared to the previous edition. Román González is #1, followed by Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is fourth.

Complete Top 10:

1. Roman Gonzalez

2. Andre Ward

3. Sergey Kovalev

4. Gennady Golovkin

5. Terence Crawford

6. Vasyl Lomachenko

7. Guillermo Rigondeaux

8. Saul Alvarez

9. Shinsuke Yamanaka

10. Carl Frampton.