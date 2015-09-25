ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has climbed up to the 2nd spot of the P4P rankings compiled by ESPN, Vesti.kz reports.

Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez is ranked as №1 in the ESPN rankings of boxing champs regardless of weight category. Filipino Manny Pacquiao rounds out the top three. Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux and Russian fighter Sergey Kovalev came fourth and fifth in the rankings. Andre Ward, Timothy Bradley, Wladimir Klitchko, Miguel Cotto and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez are featured in the top ten.