Golovkin rises in WorldBoxingNews' P4P ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin has improved his standing in the P4P rankings of the WorldBoxingNews.net, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After defeating American Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs), Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) moved up from the 4th to the third place in the ranking. Roman Gonzalez who suffered his first defeat in 47 pro bouts from Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai slid from the third to the fourth spot.



American boxer Andre Ward (28-0, 22 KOs) still dominates the ranking. He is followed by Filipino Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs).



American Terence Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs) rounds out the top 5.