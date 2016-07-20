Golovkin's 3rd in P4P rankings by World Boxing News

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin improved his position in the P4P rankings by World Boxing News occupying the third place now, Sports.kz informs.

Potential opponent of Gennady Golovkin Mexican Saul Alvarez dropped to the fifth place, and Russian Sergey Kovalev is fourth. Roman Gonzalez from Nicaragua is second, and Floyd Mayweather, who announced his retirement in September of 2015, is still on the top.

Besides, Manny Pacquiao, Andre Ward, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Terence Crawford and Nonito Donaire are among the top ten as well.