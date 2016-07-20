EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:52, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin's 3rd in P4P rankings by World Boxing News

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin improved his position in the P4P rankings by World Boxing News occupying the third place now, Sports.kz informs.

    Potential opponent of Gennady Golovkin Mexican Saul Alvarez dropped to the fifth place, and Russian Sergey Kovalev is fourth. Roman Gonzalez from Nicaragua is second, and Floyd Mayweather, who announced his retirement in September of 2015, is still on the top.

    Besides, Manny Pacquiao, Andre Ward, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Terence Crawford and Nonito Donaire are among the top ten as well.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!