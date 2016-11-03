EN
    06:35, 03 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin’s birthday wishes to Buffer

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Gennady Golovkin congratulated Michael Buffer, the most known voice of box, on his 72nd birthday, Sports.kz wrote.

    "Happy birthday Michael, looking forward to many more fights together!  #LetsGetReadyToRumble", - Golovkin published a note and a photo together with the American ring announcer on his tweeter.

    "Let's get ready to rumble!" is the visiting card of Buffer which he uses before each match and uses since 1980s. He is best recognized for his powerful voice and the manner to announce the boxers' names. 

