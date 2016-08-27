Golovkin’s boxing gloves sold at 8 mln tenge at Borovoye charity auction

SHCHUCHINSK . KAZINFORM Boxing gloves of the world's unbeaten fighter Gennady Golovkin have been sold today at 8 mln tenge at the charity auction in Borovoye.

The new owner of the gloves is well-known Kazakhstani businessman Raimbek Batalov.

Recall that Golovkin (35-0, 32KO), who is the world’s middleweight champion as per WBA (Super), IBO, WBC и IBF, is training now for his upcoming bout vs. IBF middleweight champion Kell Brook (36-0, 25KO). The fight is scheduled for September 10 in London.

The auction kicked off today after the 4th Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 aimed at raising 20 mln tenge for Kokshetau-based Akmola Reginal Children’s Hospital.

The auction has already gathered 30 mln tenge.