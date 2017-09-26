Golovkin's ex-opponents Jacobs and Lemieux likely to meet in the ring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Eddie Hearn believes that WBA ‘regular' middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) and former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) can meet in the ring in the nearest future, Sports.kz reports.

It should be mentioned that Jacobs signed with Hearn's Matchroom last week.



Both Canadian and American boxers were stunned by WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in 2015 and 2017, respectively.



Jacobs will face undefeated Luis Arias (18-0, 9 KOs) on November 11 in New York.