18:34, 01 March 2017 | GMT +6
Golovkin’s punches compared to bombs
ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Twitter account ‘BoxingHypeStore.com' compared Golovkin's punches to bombs, Sports.kz reports.
BoxingHypeStore.com posted a video of GGG's open workout of ‘Gennady Golovkin dropping bombs with trainer Abel Sanchez before a standoff with Danny Jacobs'.
The fight is scheduled for March 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York.
VIDEO: Gennady Golovkin dropping bombs with trainer @abelthesummit for upcoming Danny Jacobs fight March 18th @HBO PPV @TheGarden @GGGBoxing pic.twitter.com/9153KW3HUJ— BoxingHypeStore.com (@BoxingHype) February 28, 2017