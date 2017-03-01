EN
    18:34, 01 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin’s punches compared to bombs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Twitter account ‘BoxingHypeStore.com' compared Golovkin's punches to bombs, Sports.kz reports.



    BoxingHypeStore.com posted a video of GGG's open workout of ‘Gennady Golovkin dropping bombs with trainer Abel Sanchez before a standoff with Danny Jacobs'.

    The fight is scheduled for March 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

