    11:00, 25 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Golovkin’s title defense bout set for December

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – DAZN has finally announced the date for the next fight of IBF and IBO world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 КОs), Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is set for his mandatory IBF middleweight title defense bout against undefeated Polish Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 КОs). The two will meet on December 18 at Hard Rock Holly, Hollywood, Florida.

    Golovkin had his last fight against Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October 2019 when he won a very competitive unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.


