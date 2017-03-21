Golovkin's trainer admits Jacobs second-best middleweight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of the middleweight king Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez had to admit he was wrong saying nobody in the middleweight division can go 12 rounds with GGG, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

American Daniel Jacobs eventually lost the unanimous decision to Golovkin, but he went the distance in their 12-round match this past Saturday. The scores were very close 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113.



"Danny was more resilient than I thought he would be. He's clearly the second-best middleweight in the world," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com.



After the fight, Jacobs claimed he stood toe-to-toe with Golovkin and felt he won the fight, but judges favored the Kazakhstani.