Golovkin's trainer promises ‘big surprise' in fight with Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, said the Kazakhstani boxer will surprise many of his critics in the upcoming fight with Saul Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I expect an exciting fight, because of the styles of both boxers. I don't think that Canelo can fight a distance or avoid the exchange of punches, because his followers would never forgive him. It's a fight that comes at a good time for the two boxers, after we've spent two years trying to make it happen. It's not that bad, compared to the five years it took to sign Pacquiao's fight against Mayweather, which came too late. There are some who believe that GGG is on the decline and use, as their argument, the fight he had against Danny Jacobs - but they are going to be in for a big surprise on September 16," Sanchez told ESPN Deportes.



The sold-out fight between Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.