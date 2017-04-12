Golovkin’s trainer tells about giving rematch to Jacobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The trainer of Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) Abel Sanchez told about champion's nearest prospects, reports Sports.kz.

"Gennady is fighting in September against somebody, and if it's Canelo then it will be Canelo, then after that, it will be his 20th defense. Will he stay and do the 21st defense to break Bernard Hopkins' record? I don't know if he stays at 160 lbs or if he moves up to 168 lbs before the end of the year or at the beginning of next year. The guy who has been talking about fighting him is Gilberto Ramirez, so there are possibilities there. The next three or four fights are really scheduled already, or tentatively scheduled. A Jacobs fight would be five or six fights down the road", Sanchez in the interview to On The Ropes Boxing Radio.

As a reminder, GGG won the fight vs. Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision in New York City on March 19.