Golovkin-Saunders superfight may happen by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The team of WBC, WBA (Super), IBO and IBF champion Gennady Golovkin hopes to get his fourth title by the end of the year, the official GGG account on VK social network informs.

Trainer of Golovkin Abel Sanchez told that he is not surprised that Canelo vacated the title. "I knew it was going to happen. I anticipated Alvarez vacating the title. It's good for us that we can move on with the WBC belt. Now Gennady has three titles in the middleweight, and we hope he will get his fourth title by the end of the year," A. Sanchez noted.

It's worth noting that the holder of the fourth title - the WBO is undefeated British boxer Billy Joe Saunders. G. Golovkin, in turn, wants to collect all the belts in the middleweight.