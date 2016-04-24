EN
    14:47, 24 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin says he&#39;s ready to fight winner of Canelo-Khan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin wants to fight the winner of Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vs. Amir Khan.

    Asked whether he wants to say anything to Canelo Alvarez ahead of his May fight against Khan, Golovkin said: "It doesn't matter who wins, give me my belt. I need my belt. I'm ready."
    As you may know Canelo will defend his WBC title against British champion Amir Khan at 155 on May 7 in Las Vegas.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
