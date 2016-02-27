EN
    12:56, 27 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin says he remains focused on upcoming fights

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has commented on the rumors surrounding his upcoming fights, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Golovkin took to his Twitter account to say that he's concentrated on his upcoming April fight: "A lot of talking going on right now, but I remain focused on #GolovkinWade Can't wait to give my fans #bigdramashow"
    The rumors are swirling that much-anticipated Alvarez vs. Golovkin fight may be postponed for an indefinite period.

