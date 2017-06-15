EN
    12:04, 15 June 2017

    Golovkin spotted in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unified middleweight world titleholder, was spotted at the opening of a premise in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh TV host and showman Nurlan Koyanbaev has posted a photo with Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) on his page in Instagram. The boxing star also took pictures with other of the event.

    Previously, Kazakhstani media reported that the athlete was to visit EXPO-2017. On June 7, Golovkin opened a sports complex in his hometown of Karaganda.

    GGG's next fight with the Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) is scheduled for September 16 in Las Vegas.

    In mid-July, Kazakh boxer will hold a training camp with his trainer Abel Sanchez in Big Bear, California.

     

