Golovkin stands 3rd in The Ring’s P4P ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The website of one of the most authoritative boxing magazines The Ring has published a regular ranking of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Compared to the previous ranking, TOP-10 positions have not changed. Roman Gonzales stands the first, Sergey Kovalev is the second and Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin is the third.



1. Roman Gonzales

2. Sergey Kovalev

3. Gennady Golovkin

4. Andre Ward

5. Guillermo Rigondeaux

6. Terence Crawford

7. Vasil Lomachenko

8. Saoul Alvarez

9. Shinsuke Yamanaka

10. Naoya Inoue