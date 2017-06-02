EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 02 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin still 2nd in Forbes world's boxing P4P moneymakers

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forbes magazine has published the updated rankings of world's boxing top15 pound-for-pound moneymakers with Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez at the top, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    His future opponent undefeated WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is placed second. On September 16, Golovkin will take on Canelo in what is expected to be the highest grossing fight in his career. President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya predicts the Golovkin vs Canelo showdown will do 3 million PPV buys.

    British boxer Anthony Joshua who recently edged out legendary heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko rounds out the top 3.

    1. Saul Alvarez

    2. Gennady Golovkin

    3. Anthony Joshua

    4. Andre Ward

    5. Wladimir Klitschko

    6. Sergey Kovalev

    7. Terence Crawford

    8. Vasyl Lomachenko

    9. Keith Thurman

    10. Manny Pacquiao

    11. Errol Spence

    12. Deontay Wilder

    13. Daniel Jacobs

    14. Shawn Porter

    15. Gary Russell Jr.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!