Golovkin still 2nd in Forbes world's boxing P4P moneymakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forbes magazine has published the updated rankings of world's boxing top15 pound-for-pound moneymakers with Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez at the top, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

His future opponent undefeated WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is placed second. On September 16, Golovkin will take on Canelo in what is expected to be the highest grossing fight in his career. President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya predicts the Golovkin vs Canelo showdown will do 3 million PPV buys.



British boxer Anthony Joshua who recently edged out legendary heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko rounds out the top 3.



1. Saul Alvarez



2. Gennady Golovkin



3. Anthony Joshua



4. Andre Ward



5. Wladimir Klitschko



6. Sergey Kovalev



7. Terence Crawford



8. Vasyl Lomachenko



9. Keith Thurman



10. Manny Pacquiao



11. Errol Spence



12. Deontay Wilder



13. Daniel Jacobs



14. Shawn Porter



15. Gary Russell Jr.