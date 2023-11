ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring Magazine has released the updated rankings of boxers regardless of their weight class, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Roman Gonzales still tops the pound-for-pound rankings. Coming in at №2 is Russian Sergey Kovalev.



Kazakhstani boxer and WBA, IBO, IBF and WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is ranked 3rd.