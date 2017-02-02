Golovkin still 4th in The Ring's P4P ratings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring magazine has released the updated ratings of the world's best boxers regardless of their weight category, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Unified middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin retained his 4th spot in the ratings.



Roman Gonzalez from Nicaragua still dominates the P4P ratings of the best boxers. American Andre Ward is ranked second. Rounding out the top 3 is Sergey Kovalev from Russia.



Terence Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko are placed 5th and 6th accordingly.



Guillermo Rigondeaux, Canelo Alvarez and Shinsuke Yamanaka also made it into the top 10.



Japanese Naoya Inoue elbowed aside Carl Frampton and climbed to the 10th spot in the ratings.