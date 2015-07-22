Golovkin tabs Canelo to beat Cotto in showdown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is picking Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to unseat WBC middleweight king Miguel Cotto in November.

The two superstars are expected to collide in the fall, with November 7 and November 21 as the two popular dates being mentioned. Las Vegas still appears to be the frontrunner to host, with the MGM Grand and the Thomas & Mack Center as the venues of choice.

Golovkin also holds the WBC's interim title. The World Boxing Council has ordered the Cotto-Canelo winner to face Golovkin next. GGG sees it as a very close fight, but gives Canelo the edge to win.

"It's 50-50, but I think so Canelo [will win]," Golovkin told Max Kellerman on Sports Nation.

As far as the potential opponents to test him, Golovkin says Canelo is probably going to be the toughest because of his style.

"Maybe Canelo [will be the toughest challenger for me]. He's young, new style, new situation," Golovkin said.