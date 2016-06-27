EN
    Golovkin team takes great risk postponing Alvarez fight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fightnights.com portal commented on the news that the Golovkin-Alvarez fight will not happen this year.

    "This is a great risk. The Golovkin team takes a great risk postponing this Alvarez fight to the next year. Everything can happen over this period of time," the portal commented via Twitter.

    As earlier reported, the Golovkin-Alvarez fight will take place in 2017. The next opponent of GGG is expected to be Chtis Eubank Jr. Canelo will fight against Liam Smith next, Sports.kz informs.

     

     

