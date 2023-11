ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to ESPN Deportes, Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin wants to fight two more times this year, Sports.kz informs.

As GGG said at the press conference after the fight against mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on Sunday, he planned to have one fight in September and the second one in December regardless of how the situation with Saul Alvarez turns out.