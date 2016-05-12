EN
    11:03, 12 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin thanked WBA for naming him Fighter of the Month

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin expressed his gratitude to the WBA for naming him the Fighter of the Month of April, Sports.kz informs.

    "Thank you WBA for naming me Fighter of the Month for April 2016. Respect," G. Golovkin said via Twitter.

    Golovkin had a fight against American Dominic Wade on April 24. GGG knocked him out in the second round. It is expected that Saul Alvarez will be his next opponent. The teams are holding talks on their fight now.

