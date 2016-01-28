ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO, IBF and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin thinks it is quite possible to arrange a fight with Saul Alvarez in 2016.

"I think there is a great opportunity to have this fight this year. It is planned for September. So, now we are waiting for September," G. Golovkin said answering journalists' questions at the press conference in Astana.

As earlier reported, G. Golovkin is an undefeated middleweight champion with 34 victories and 31 KOs. Moreover, he is now riding a 21-KO-victory streak and looking to make it 22 in a row.