Golovkin: This is my fight, I am the boss

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the final press conference before the upcoming middleweight world championship unification fight against Mexican Saul Alvarez, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin reminded who has more titles, Sports.kz reports.

"I bring my belts, all my belts. I feel like a champion. This is my game, this is my fight, I am the boss," Golovkin said.

As it was reported, Canelo's RING middleweight championship and Golovkin's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles will put on the line on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.