ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC (Interim) middleweight challenger Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan has once again confirmed his desire to get the WBC belt, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golovkin called out his middleweight rival Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez via Twitter.

"Let's do this #GiveMeMyBelt," mandatory challenger Golovkin captioned a snap of the WBC middleweight belt.