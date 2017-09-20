EN
    10:03, 20 September 2017

    Golovkin to attend 55th WBC Convention slated for early October

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin is set to participate in the 55th Convention of the World Boxing Council in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

    According to Sports.kz, the WBC Convention will be held from October 1 to 6. It will bring many distinguished guests, namely Vitaly Klitschko, Viktor Postol, Mairis Briedis, Sirsaket Sor Rungvisai, Christina Hammer, Ikram Kerwat, Fatuma Zarika, Jon Fernandez, Naseem Hamed, Amir Khan, Evander Holyfield, Kostya Tszyu, Yuri Arbachakov, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Michael Spinks, Azumah Nelson and many others.

    As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin vs Saul Alvarez fight ended in a split draw less than a week ago. The sides are negotiating a rematch.

