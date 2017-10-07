EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:12, 07 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin to be WBC Ambassador in Mexico

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In addition to donating to earthquake victims, undefeated Kazakh middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will be involved in a number of social work activities in Mexico City, Boxingscene.com reports.

    "He is coming to Mexico in October and he will take part in a series of activities. He has been an example to the society, he is a family man who is dedicated to help others, to contribute and that is honorable. He has never been involved in a scandal and that has caused him remain popular and end up like a lot of other athletes who go through scandals and problems. We are proud of our champion, that he is an ambassador for us in Mexico," WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told Boxingscene.com.

    As it was reported earlier, Golovkin, who holds the world titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organization (IBO), was recently named WBC's "Man of the Year."

     

    Tags:
    Charity Sport Boxing Interesting facts and stories Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!