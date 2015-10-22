Golovkin to become fully legitimate WBC champion if title vacated

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - According to the resolution of the WBC, if the winner of the Miguel Cotto-Saul Alvarez fight does not agree to have a fight against Gennady Golovkin for the WBC belt in the middleweight division, Gennady Golovkin becomes fully legitimate champion of the WBC, Sports.kz reports.

President of the WBC Mauricio Suleiman told about it to BoxingScene.com.

"The only way to avoid a confrontation with GGG, is if all of the involved parties signed an agreement in which they agree on another solution. But the WBC's opinion is clear, the winner of the November 21 has to face Golovkin," WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said.

If the winner of the Cotto-Canelo fight decides to something else, without the consent of Golovkin's team and the WBC, they would have to vacate the title or the sanctioning body will strip them. In any case, according to the rules of the WBC, Golovkin would be elevated to the status of fully legitimate champion.