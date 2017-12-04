Golovkin to challenge WBN Fighter of the Year-2017 Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh undefeated middleweight Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin is among the nominees for the title of the best fighter of 2017 of WorldBoxingNews.net, a popular British website, according to Sports.kz.

The award shortlist will be announced on December 18, and the polling will start the same day as well.

In addition to GGG, it is expected that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Vasyl Lomachenko, Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Miguel Cotto, and other boxers will also shortlisted for the Fighter of the Year Award.

Recall that Golovkin has received that award three times in his career - in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Last year, it was Vasyl Lomachenko who received the award.