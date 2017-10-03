Golovkin to donate to Mexico earthquake victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) will donate to the victims of the destructive earthquakes that hit Mexico, Sports.kz has learnt from ESPN.

His promoter Tom Loeffler broke the news at the 55th Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Golovkin will travel to Mexico in the second half of October and will make the donation through the Carlos Slim Foundation. He will also help those affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico, Florida and Houston and has reached out to other promoters for help.



As a reminder, the magnitude-7.1 earthquake stroke the central part of Mexico on September 19 and caused destructions in many Mexican states. At least 340 people were killed and 6,000 were injured.