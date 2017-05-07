Golovkin to fight Canelo Alvarez in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez will have a showdown in September, SBNation reports.

Golovkin was ringside at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for Canelo's Saturday fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a fight that Canelo dominated. It was announced after the fight that Golovkin vs. Canelo would fight later this year.

Earlier in March Golovkin (37-0, 33 KO's) defended his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs.

Canelo after beating Chavez has improved to 49-1-1 as a professional, with 34 knockouts.