    12:37, 07 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin to fight Canelo Alvarez in September

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez will have a showdown in September, SBNation  reports.

    Golovkin was ringside at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for Canelo's Saturday fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a fight that Canelo dominated. It was announced after the fight that Golovkin vs. Canelo would fight later this year.

    Earlier in March Golovkin (37-0, 33 KO's) defended his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs.

    Canelo after beating Chavez has improved to 49-1-1 as a professional, with 34 knockouts.

     

