    08:55, 10 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin to fight IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade on Apr 23

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will have a mandatory defence of the IBF title by taking on Dominic Wade on April 23, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to East Side Boxing, the fight will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin was ordered by the IBF to face the 25-year-old Wade.
    It is worth mentioning that Dominic Wade lost two of his last four fights.
    More details are to come, so stay tuned!

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
